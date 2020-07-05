Tokyo reports 111 coronavirus cases, topping 100 for fourth straight day

Tokyo reported 111 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, exceeding 100 cases for a fourth straight day, NHK reported, as a recent surge in infections raised concerns over a second wave of the pnemonia-causing virus.

The newest batch of infections is slightly lower than the 131 cases reported a day earlier, which was the highest since May 2. Sunday, however, marked a 10th straight day of more than 50 cases reported in the capital.

A recent surge in new cases prompted Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Saturday to to urge residents not to travel beyond Tokyo’s borders.

Infections are growing among younger people, and many of them are being traced to host and hostess bars and other nightlife destinations.