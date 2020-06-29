Tokyo reports 58 coronavirus cases, as number tops 50 for fourth-straight day

Tokyo confirmed 58 new cases of novel coronavirus Monday, the fourth straight day the number topped 50, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

The figure brought the cumulative total of infections in Tokyo to 6,172.

On Sunday, 60 new cases were reported in the capital, the first time the number had hit 60 since May 4. About half of those cases came from people who work in or had visited nightlife districts.

The 60 cases on Sunday skewed young, with 33 in their 20s and 12 in their 30s. Just over half, 31, were traced back to nightlife establishments, including 18 host club workers.

Among recent cases, none have developed serious conditions and many have been asymptomatic. A metropolitan government official stressed it is crucial to protect higher risk demographics such as the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.