Former LDP lawmakers Katsuyuki and Anri Kawai to be arrested over vote buying

Prosecutors plan to arrest former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife, lawmaker Anri Kawai, on Thursday for allegedly giving out cash to local politicians and supporters during her campaign in last year’s Upper House election, sources said.

The arrests would deal a fresh blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe given his ties with Kawai, who served as his special adviser for foreign affairs before briefly serving as justice minister last year.

The 57-year-old Kawai, a member of the House of Representatives, and his 46-year-old wife are suspected of buying votes in the House of Councilors election last July in violation of the Public Offices Election Law. Anri Kawai won her seat in the poll.

On Wednesday, Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party accepted the resignations of both Kawais from the governing party. However, they told the party they intend to continue serving as Diet members.

The ordinary Diet session ended Wednesday. Lawmakers have special immunity from arrest while the Diet is in session.

During several rounds of voluntary questioning, the couple denied the allegations that they bought votes.

Investigations have found Katsuyuki Kawai allegedly handed out around ¥24 million in cash while his wife gave out about ¥1.5 million to a total of around 100 people for her campaign, according to sources.

Most of the 100 people who were questioned by prosecutors have admitted to receiving the cash, the sources said.

Anri Kawai is surrounded by reporters in the Diet after the Upper House plenary session on Wednesday. | KYODO

Prosecutors earlier determined that the former justice minister orchestrated the campaign for his wife.

Katsuyuki Kawai offered ¥50,000 to over ¥100,000 in cash each to supporters of the couple in their constituencies in Hiroshima Prefecture, as well as prefectural and municipal assembly members and local government chiefs.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Katsuyuki Kawai apologized for causing trouble to all parties concerned.

However, he said he has not violated any laws with his political activities.

Anri Kawai declined to comment, citing the advice of her lawyer.

On Tuesday, her state-paid secretary was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for five years, for illegally paying campaigners during last July’s election.

If a court recognizes the prosecutors’ request to apply a guilt by association clause, the lawmaker will lose her seat when the secretary’s sentence is finalized.