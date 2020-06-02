Tokyo could call for return to anti-virus footing after more than 30 new daily cases reported

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government could re-sound the alarm for the capital after 34 new coronavirus infections were confirmed in the city Tuesday.

This marks the first time since May 14 that more than 30 cases have been reported in Tokyo in a single day.

According to the city’s coronavirus roadmap for the lifting of countermeasures announced last month, residents would be warned via the Tokyo Alert system if new infections exceed 50 cases a day, in addition to other criteria put forward by the metropolitan government.

Media reports said the city might activate the alert system Tuesday, just one day after it entered phase two of its three-part plan to incrementally peel back social distancing measures, voluntary business closure requests and other virus countermeasures.

Experts have warned that reopening society abruptly or prematurely could lead to a second wave. With the latest infections of the pneumonia-causing virus, the total COVID-19 cases in the capital rose to 5,283, with 305 deaths. Nationwide, more than 16,900 cases and 900 deaths have been recorded, excluding cruise ship-related cases.

New cases in the capital had been in the low double digits since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency on May 25 in all remaining prefectures, including Tokyo. But residents and officials have become increasingly concerned as the number of new cases reported each day has fluctuated.

As the capital continues to gradually reopen, the metropolitan government will consider seven criteria in deciding if and when to lift further measures. These include new and untraceable cases, how those figures compare with the previous week, the number of hospitalized patients — including those experiencing severe symptoms — as well as the infection rate among tested individuals and the number of calls and consultations received by coronavirus hotlines.

As of Monday, the number of new cases in Tokyo averaged about 12.9 — around 56 percent of which were untraceable — with new cases having gone up about 88 percent since last week and some figures exceeding the criteria for issuing an alert, according to the metropolitan government.

Tokyo’s decision to enter phase two just a week after Abe lifted the state of emergency has drawn criticism that the city is moving too fast, with Gov. Yuriko Koike looking to continue moving forward with her plan to lift business closure requests to revive the local economy.

Under phase two, closure requests for movie theaters, gyms, department stores and other entertainments venues with no history of cluster infections were lifted Monday, and the limit for mass gatherings was capped at 100 people for indoor events and 200 for those held outside.

In phase three of the city’s plan, pachinko parlors, bars and arcades and other such facilities will be urged to reopen. Restaurants will be allowed to stay open until midnight, and public events will be limited to 1,000 people.