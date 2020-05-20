Tokyo reports five new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo government said it confirmed five new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, keeping the number daily infections below 20 for six straight days.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has said that maintaining the figure for single day new infection cases under 20 is one of the criteria for the capital to relax stay-at-home and business closure requests.

While the central government lifted the state of emergency for 39 of 47 prefectures last week, it is still monitoring the situation for the rest including Tokyo.

The number of infected in the capital stands at 5,075 now.