Tokyo reports 10 new coronavirus infections

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the day after the capital confirmed the lowest single-day figure in nearly two months.

Monday’s figure brings the total number of cases in the capital to 5,065, according to public broadcaster NHK and other reports.

With Sunday’s report of just 5 cases, The capital has recorded fewer than 100 daily cases for just over two weeks. Sunday’s figure was the lowest since March 22.

Last week, the government lifted the nationwide state of emergency declaration in 39 of 47 prefectures, leaving the declaration intact in Tokyo, Osaka and other prefectures where the infection risk is still considered high.