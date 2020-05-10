The week ahead for May 11-17
Monday
- Major mobile carriers to start selling iPhone SE, Apple’s latest model. The smarphone’s debut by was delayed on April 27 to prevent coronavirus infections during Golden Week.
- House of Representatives and House of Councilors budget committees to hold talks on state of emergency extension.
- Bank of Japan to release minutes of April 27 Policy Board meeting.
Tuesday
- Toyota, Honda to release 2019 earnings through March 31. Focus will be on the automakers’ projections for business 2020 through March 2021.
- Cabinet Office to release preliminary indexes for economic indicators for March.
Wednesday
- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for March.
- Cabinet Office to release “economy watchers” survey for April.
- Sony, Fujifilm Holdings to release earnings for 2019.
Thursday
- Government medical panel to make a fresh assessment of virus situation in various areas and discuss whether to lift the state of emergency ahead of schedule.
- Kajima to release earnings for 2019.
Friday
- Peak day for earnings announcements, with Tokyo Electric, Japan Post Insurance, Japan Post Bank and NTT among more than 400 companies scheduled to release full results for 2019.
- 48th anniversary of Okinawa’s reversion to Japanese sovereignty from U.S.
- Osaka to decide whether to withdraw its requests for business closures and nonessential outings based on prefecture’s own coronavirus criteria.
