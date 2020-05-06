Tokyo reports 38 new coronavirus cases, sees numbers on decline

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 38 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, coming in under 100 for the fourth straight day in a sign that the virus spread may be slowing.

The total number of infections in Tokyo stood at around 4,750, the highest among Japan’s 47 prefectures.

Tokyo, which marked the highest daily count of 201 on April 17, saw 91 newly confirmed cases on Sunday, 87 on Monday and 58 on Tuesday. Although the numbers are on decline, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has said the testing would be limited during the Golden Week holidays.

On Tuesday, Hiroshi Nishiura, a Hokkaido University professor who is a member of a health ministry coronavirus panel, said the new infections in Tokyo was “certainly on a declining trend.”

A state of emergency was declared on April 7 for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures, and was later expanded to cover the rest of the country, which will continue until the end of May.