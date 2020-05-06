National

Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Chiba Prefecture area

The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on May 6 at 1:57 a.m. is located in Chiba Prefecture. | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY

Staff report

A magnitude 5 earthquake, which measured 4 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 70 kilometers in Hokuseibu, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday at 1:57 a.m.

There is currently no tsunami warning in effect.

As a precaution, those near coastal areas are advised to move to higher ground.

