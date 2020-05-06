Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Chiba Prefecture area

A magnitude 5 earthquake, which measured 4 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 70 kilometers in Hokuseibu, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday at 1:57 a.m.
There is currently no tsunami warning in effect.
As a precaution, those near coastal areas are advised to move to higher ground.
More information:
- Detailed information about this earthquake from the Japan Meteorological Agency website
- An explanation of shindo, Japan’s earthquake intensity scale.
- A guide to what to do before, during and after an earthquake.
- Our portal for disaster-related information