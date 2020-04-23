Tokyo reports 134 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 134 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, NHK said, marking an increase for the third straight day.

The capital has recorded daily cases of new infections in the triple digits for 10 straight days, with the total now standing at 3,573, according to data released by the metropolitan government. A total 81 people have died of the disease in the capital so far.

Under Japan’s state of emergency, more people are working and studying at home to avoid nonessential outings. But supermarkets have become more crowded, raising the risk of infection there.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Wednesday that Tokyo would consider introducing some new measures, such as putting a cap on the number of customers who can enter stores.