Tokyo reports 132 new coronavirus cases

Tokyo confirmed 132 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the metropolitan government said.

The capital has recorded daily infection cases in the triple digits for nine consecutive days, with its tally standing at more than 3,400 now.

According to data released by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, COVID-19 had claimed 81 lives as of Tuesday evening.

Under Japan’s state of emergency, more people are working and studying at home to avoid nonessential outings. But supermarkets have become more crowded, raising the risk of infection there.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Wednesday that Tokyo will consider introducing some new measures, such as putting a cap on the number of customers who can enter stores.