Tokyo again hits new record with 68 new COVID-19 cases

Tokyo reported yet another single-day record of 68 new cases of COVID-19 infections Sunday, bringing the total number in the virus-hit capital to 430, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Tokyo had logged more than 40 infections per day from Wednesday to Friday, and 63 cases on Saturday. The 430 cases so far is the highest of all 47 prefectures.

The tally has been on the rise since Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike asked residents to stay home this weekend to slow the spread of the virus.

The surge also comes on the heels of Saturday’s nationally televised news conference by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who also called for the public’s cooperation in Japan’s battle against the deadly virus.