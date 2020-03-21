Coronavirus patients in Osaka and Hyogo expected to hit 3,300 by April 3

The combined number of patients of the novel coronavirus in the two neighboring western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo is expected to reach 3,374, including 227 in serious conditions, between March 28 and April 3, the health ministry has warned.

The estimate is included in a draft emergency package of measures against the virus, which was proposed to the prefectures by the ministry.

In the package, which was shown at Friday’s meeting of Osaka Prefecture’s task force on the virus, the ministry said that infections in Osaka and Hyogo appear to be increasingly rapidly, with clusters of infections expanding gradually throughout the two prefectures.

In the two, the number of patients whose infection routes are unclear is increasing, the ministry said, noting that in Hyogo, one infected individual has now been found to transmit the virus to more than one person on average.

The number of those carrying the virus is expected to surge from now, and it may become difficult next week to provide medical treatment to patients with serious symptoms, the ministry cautioned.

The ministry asked citizens in Osaka and Hyogo to refrain from nonessential travel between the two prefectures and called for schools to be closed for the next three weeks. It also proposed that requests for restraints on events be kept intact and that the use of facilities with high infection risks be restricted.

If the situation becomes more serious, the Osaka and Hyogo prefectural governments would need to take into account the possibility of declaring a state of emergency and consider instructing citizens to refrain from going outside and using facilities, the ministry said.

Following the ministry’s warnings, the Osaka government decided to extend the restraints on events sponsored by the prefecture to April 3. The events were initially planned to be restarted in stages from Saturday. Facilities owned by the prefecture will also remain closed until April 3.

“The figures presented by the ministry are concrete and realistic, so we need to take them seriously,” Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters after the meeting, calling on citizens to refrain from nonessential outings during the ongoing three-day weekend including Friday, a national holiday.