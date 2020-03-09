Nikkei plunges below 20,000 at outset for first time since January last year

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower, with the Nikkei index tumbling below the 20,000 level for the first time since early January 2019, on growing worries about the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus and concerns about an oil price plunge.

At 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average had shed 917.34 points, or 4.42 percent, from Friday at 19,832.41. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was 61.28 points, or 4.16 percent, lower at 1,410.18.

The U.S. dollar briefly fell below the ¥103 line in Oceanian trading Monday, hitting its lowest level since November 2016.

At 8 a.m., the dollar fetched ¥103.8-85 after briefly dropping to around ¥103.56 compared with ¥105.29-39 in New York and ¥105.79-80 in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.