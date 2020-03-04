Japan's total coronavirus cases reach 1,000, including over 700 from cruise ship

The number of coronavirus infections reported in Japan reached 1,000 on Wednesday after Yamaguchi Prefecture announced that a company worker in his 40s was confirmed to have the virus, the first case reported in the Chugoku region.

The tally, based on information provided by the health ministry and local authorities, includes more than 700 people who were aboard the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama.

The domestic death toll stands at 12, including six linked to the cruise ship.

The Shimonoseki man developed a fever on Feb. 23 and was hospitalized on Monday. He tested positive on Tuesday. Before coming down with a fever, he visited the prefectures of Fukuoka, Kumamoto and Oita on business and private trips between Feb. 12 and 21, the prefecture said.