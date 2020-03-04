More illegal payments by lawmaker Anri Kawai's campaign suspected

Lawmaker Anri Kawai’s campaign team in last year’s House of Councilors election is suspected of making illegal payments to more staff members than was previously believed, sources said Wednesday.

The revelation comes after Hiroshi Tatemichi, 54, a government-paid secretary to Kawai, elected from Hiroshima Prefecture, and two others were arrested for allegedly paying some of her campaign staff more than the legal limit.

The sources said the campaign team of the Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker, the wife of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, is also believed to have made payments to staff members to whom remuneration is not permitted. The alleged act may be considered bribery under the public offices election law.

A male corporate employee received payments for his activities to call on companies and local politicians to support Anri Kawai from early June to late July last year, which included the Upper House election campaign period. He is believed to have taken on the task at the request of her husband.

From the campaign team, the staff member later received a total of some ¥860,000 in three remittances to his bank account from an LDP Hiroshima Prefecture electoral district branch office led by Kawai, in addition to ¥100,000 in cash in June.

The man underwent questioning by the Hiroshima District Public Prosecutor’s Office from the end of last year and had his home searched in February this year.

“I received the payments knowing they were illegal,” he is said to have told investigators.

Prosecutors seek to conduct investigations on the matter in parallel with the ongoing investigation that led to the arrests of Tatemichi and others.

It also emerged that another man had been paid several hundred thousand yen from the campaign team after visiting religious and other entities during the campaign period to seek support for her. The man does not think the payments are illegal, sources said.