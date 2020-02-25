U.S. CDC says Americans should avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea over coronavirus

Americans should avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea due to the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

South Korea reported 60 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, increasing the total number of infected patients in the country to 893, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Of the new cases, 16 were in the southeastern city of Daegu, where a church that was at the centre of the outbreak is located, and 33 from North Gyeongsang Province, KCDC said.

One more person had died, taking the country’s toll to eight.

For the previous three days, KCDC had reported triple-digit increases each morning as the outbreak took hold in South Korea, the world’s 12th-largest economy.

Most of the country’s infections are linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, an entity often accused of being a cult.

Shincheonji claims its founder, Lee Man-hee, has donned the mantle of Jesus Christ and will take 144,000 people with him to heaven on the day of judgement.

A 61-year-old female member developed a fever on Feb. 10, but attended at least four church services before being diagnosed.