International arms control group including Japan agrees to limit military software exports

A group of 42 countries including Japan and the United States have agreed to include military-grade cybersoftware and manufacturing technology for weapon-capable semiconductor parts under export controls in an effort to counter cyberattacks and other international threats, according to sources.

The move by the member states of the Wassenaar Arrangement on Export Controls for Conventional Arms and Dual-Use Goods and Technologies (WA) is apparently aimed at curbing the proliferation of military technology to parties such as China, North Korea and Iran.

With the agreement, Japan plans to tighten procedures for exporting military-related products and technology.

However, the operations of some domestic companies may be affected, because new control measures include cutting-edge fields of Japanese manufacturers.

According to the sources, the agreement was reached unanimously at a meeting in December of the WA, a Vienna-headquartered international nonbinding regime that restricts exporting commodities and technologies which may be diverted for use by the military and in weapons.

The 42 members include Britain, Russia, India and South Korea, but China, Iran and North Korea do not take part.

The agreement came amid rising concerns about cyberattacks against key infrastructures and military systems in the simmering standoff between the United States and Iran.