Health hotlines in Japan flooded with coronavirus test requests

As the new coronavirus spreads through Japan, hotlines for virus-related consultations are being flooded with requests from concerned people who want to be tested.

While some governments have taken steps to handle the situation, including by adding telephone lines, others are expected to struggle with the rise in the number of inquiries.

A surgeon in Wakayama Prefecture tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, becoming the first doctor in Japan confirmed infected.

A public health center in the city of Wakayama, its capital, had been receiving an average of 10 requests a day for coronavirus-related consultations since late January.

On Friday, however, the center received 46 requests just in an hour after the hotline opened for the day.

The city hastily increased the number of phone lines from four to 10 to handle the influx.

Many phone calls were from citizens voicing concerns about the spread of the virus and how to take virus screenings.

“We ask citizens to check out information and take appropriate actions without being overly worried,” an official from the Wakayama Municipal Government said. “We’ll work hard to dispel the concerns.”

Sapporo started a consultation service Friday. The city saw visitors to this year’s Sapporo Snow Festival fall 26 percent on year due to a plunge in the number of tourists from China.

It also received inquiries from anxious residents saying that they developed fevers after returning from trips and asking what to do after they could not buy face masks and disinfectants.

Yokohama saw a surge in the number of requests from citizens wanting to take virus screenings after Japan reported its first confirmed death from the coronavirus. The victim was a woman in Kanagawa Prefecture.

At present, virus tests are granted only to those meeting certain conditions, such as those who recently visited China’s Hubei Province or had close contact with people with such travel histories.

A Yokohama government official said that the city does not have enough “test kits that would remove the worries of people displaying symptoms.”

The official highlighted the need for simple test kits, just like those for influenza.

The health ministry and prefectural governments also have their own hotlines.