Japanese government weighs ¥500 billion emergency spending package to cope with COVID-19 outbreak

The government is considering measures worth about ¥500 billion to support small and midsize businesses struggling with cash flow amid the COVID-19 outbreak, a government official has said.

The funds would come as part of emergency measures the government plans to adopt as early as Friday, the official said Wednesday.

Subject to the subsidies will be businesses including hotel operators facing cancellations by foreign visitors. The government plans to use fiscal 2019 reserve funds and allocate emergency loans or guarantees to companies via the government-run Japan Finance Corp.

A special task force headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that will meet later Thursday is expected to discuss the emergency measures.

As part of the measures, Japan will subsidize domestic companies planning to invest in increased production of face masks as the country struggles with a shortage amid the spread of the new coronavirus, a government official said. The government plans to subsidize up to ¥30 million per production line, the official said.

At present, the government is considering spending ¥500 million from its budget reserves to finance the subsidy plan, the sources said.

The decision was made after the government asked mask manufacturers late last month to increase production. The government will provide the subsidies to selected companies and is also considering buying a proportion of any excess inventory.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said he expects the supply crunch to ease next week or thereafter.

By running factories around the clock, the top government spokesman said more than 100 million face masks per week will be produced in Japan starting next week, but the industry ministry still has concerns about supply, an official said.

Masks produced in Japan account for 30 percent of the total used in the country, while China-made products represent 70 percent. But mask shipments from China are stalling due to the outbreak.