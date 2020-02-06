Japan reports 10 more coronavirus cases aboard quarantined cruise ship, as total in country jumps to 45

Ten more people aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the health ministry said Thursday, following a revelation a day earlier that ten had been infected and taken to hospitals.

The 10 new cases were out of 71 people whose test results were confirmed by Thursday morning, the ministry said, adding that they will be taken to hospitals in Kanagawa Prefecture.

The new findings bring the total number of infected people in Japan to 45 as of Thursday morning.

As news about the new infections emerged, the Diamond Princess docked at Yokohama port Thursday morning.