Japan lawmakers using coronavirus crisis to craft 'state of emergency' clause that curbs rights

Liberal Democratic Party and other politicians are using the coronavirus crisis to make their case that a state of emergency clause should be added to the Constitution, drawing criticism from opposition parties.

At Friday’s meeting of the ruling LDP’s task force on the virus, raging in China, some participants said it is necessary to get the public to understand why the Constitution should be revised.

They say that the current supreme law imposes restrictions on compulsory measures the government can take to prevent the spread of infectious viruses because of consideration for human rights.

But the addition of a state of emergency clause would drastically reduce such restrictions, they say.

A state of emergency clause, included the LDP’s proposal for constitutional revisions, would allow the government to limit citizens’ rights temporarily to deal with emergencies such as war and large-scale disasters.

LDP General Council Chairman Shunichi Suzuki told a news conference Friday that adding such a clause to the Constitution is “an option.”

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, also an LDP member, said, “Japan faces questions including how to balance public interests and private rights.”

Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), which supports constitutional revisions, also sees the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to advance constitutional debates at the Diet.

At a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting Jan. 28, Nobuyuki Baba, secretary-general of the party, told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that it is necessary to work hard so that the public will better understand the proposed state of emergency clause.

By contrast, Yukio Edano, head of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told a news conference Friday that measures necessary to prevent the spread of infectious diseases can be taken under the current legal framework.

LDP and other politicians “are taking advantage of the issue affecting people’s lives for constitutional revisions. That’s unforgivable,” he said.

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, said LDP lawmakers “went too far” in calling for a state of emergency clause in relation to the virus.

Komeito keeps a distance from the LDP, its coalition partner. Secretary-General Tetsuo Saito told a news conference that calm discussions are necessary for constitutional revisions.

Komeito chief Natsuo Yamaguchi expressed a cautious view Tuesday.

“It’s important to do first what can be done under the current law,” Yamaguchi told a news conference. Whether or not a legislative measure is necessary should be discussed only when such action turns out insufficient, he added.