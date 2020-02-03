ANA to open lounge designed by Kengo Kuma at Narita Airport

All Nippon Airways Co. will open a new lounge in Terminal 1 at Narita International Airport on March 29, the airline’s third at the hub.

ANA said the lounge, which will be located in the terminal’s north wing, will be wheelchair accessible and serve passengers departing from gates 21 to 25.

Featuring a wood-themed interior and bright spaces, the design was supervised by Kengo Kuma, an architect of the new National Stadium in Tokyo, the main venue for this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, ANA said.

The award-winning architect has also overseen renovation projects at ANA lounges in the New Chitose, Itami, Fukuoka and Naha airports.

The design is based on the Japanese philosophy of treasuring every encounter as if it were a “once-in-a-lifetime experience,” ANA said.

“Ensuring that … passengers can easily access one of ANA’s lounges, no matter where they are located in the airport, exemplifies ANA’s commitment to Japanese hospitality and passenger convenience,” Executive Vice President Hideki Kunugi said in a statement.

The lounge will offer shower rooms in addition to a range of food and beverage options, including a ramen bar.