A vehicle flying a Chinese flag drives past a woman wearing a face mask as she rides a bicycle along a street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province Wednesday. Countries began evacuating their citizens Wednesday from the Chinese city hardest-hit by a new virus that has now infected more people in China than were sickened in the country by SARS. | AP

China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths have risen to 162 in province

Reuters

BEIJING – The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Thursday that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 37 to 162 as of the end of Wednesday.

There had been a further 1,032 cases detected in Hubei, taking the total to 4,586, it said.

Foreign governments have been flying their citizens out of the area, as the number of deaths jumped and the World Health Organization has voiced “grave concern” about person-to-person spread in three other countries.

