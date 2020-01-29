Tochigi city launches project to help potential residents open ramen shops

The municipal government of Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, has launched a project to help potential settlers open ramen noodle shops in the area.

The city has already received inquiries from over 30 people wishing to move to Sano, whose key local specialty is ramen. It will solicit candidates by around summer.

In the city, about 150 restaurants serve Sano ramen, known for its chewy, wrinkled noodles made with a traditional method using a thick green bamboo to press the dough.

Over the weekend, long lines of customers, including those from outside Tochigi, form in front of popular Sano ramen joints.

The government will help potential settlers find ramen shops for training, introduce vacant stores, give lectures on business know-how and offer other support needed to open a restaurant in the city.

It expects assistance recipients will settle down in Sano as ramen shop managers.

The city also hopes that the project will make it easier for ramen shop managers to find a successor and help decrease the number of vacant stores in downtown areas.

Currently, Sano is soliciting opinions from local ramen shop workers to choose shops where potential settlers will be trained.

A local ramen shop employee welcomed the project, saying, “Raising the whole level of Sano ramen will lead to the revitalization of the industry.”

“It’s good to have someone take over the traditional taste,” said a worker of a ramen shop seeking its successor.

The project is commissioned to a private company. It will establish an organization to support migration to Sano and the launch of new businesses, make a video featuring a local ramen shop owner and hold an event to make noodles using green bamboo.