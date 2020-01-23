The Tokyo District Court ordered mobile service provider SoftBank Corp. last month to disclose the number together with the name, home address, and email address of a person who posted defamatory comments online about a real estate company in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG

National / Crime & Legal

Japan court orders disclosure of phone number over defamatory comments online about real estate company

Kyodo

In a rare ruling, a court has ordered mobile service provider SoftBank Corp. to disclose the phone number of an individual who posted defamatory comments online about a real estate company in Tokyo, a lawyer said Thursday.

The Tokyo District Court ordered the carrier last month to disclose the number together with the person’s name, home address and email address so that the company can identify the individual and seek damages.

“It is believed to be the first court ruling ordering the disclosure of a mobile phone number,” said Yuichi Nakazawa, the lawyer of the plaintiff. “We can expect that it may become easier to seek damages from an individual who has posted defamatory online comments.”

A communications ministry ordinance states that only an individual’s name, home address and email address can be disclosed, but phone numbers cannot due to privacy concerns.

The plaintiff had sought disclosure of the mobile phone number on the grounds that it should be regarded as a short message service address.

On Dec. 11, presiding Judge Yoshitaka Ichihara said a phone number used to exchange text messages was equivalent to an email address.

“It is an effective means to identify a sender of information and can be used as a way to contact the individual to seek damages,” the judge said.

The court also ordered the disclosure as the posted comments including one stating that “the top two (of the company) are fat and flabby.”

SoftBank said it has appealed the ruling as it believes a mobile phone number used for SMS is not subject to disclosure.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Hokkaido University of Education professor Hibiki Momose (center) and other colleagues of Yuan Keqin, a professor of East Asian political history who has been missing for the past six months, explain a petition they submitted to the Chinese Consulate General in Sapporo on Thursday.
Japanese professor submits petition seeking return of missing Chinese colleague
A group led by a Japanese professor on Thursday submitted a petition to the Chinese Consulate General in Sapporo, asking it to help secure the return of a prominent Chinese scholar whose whereab...
Image Not Available
Special quotas for Abe and other lawmakers led to expanded guest lists for cherry blossom parties...
The number of guests at state-funded cherry blossom-viewing parties ballooned due to special quotas allocated to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other politicians, according to newly discovered Ca...
Orthodontist Yuki Miyajima chats about teeth alignment with 12-year-old patient Kaho Yamaguchi. She has been receiving treatment at Kalmia Dental Clinic in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, for about two years.
'Freelance orthodontist' on mission to straighten Japanese teeth
Brace yourself. Orthodontist Yuki Miyajima believes that Japanese have long been too tolerant of the sometimes crooked ways of teeth. The good news? He says more and more Japanese are seeking...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Tokyo District Court ordered mobile service provider SoftBank Corp. last month to disclose the number together with the name, home address, and email address of a person who posted defamatory comments online about a real estate company in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,