Yokohama is one of the potential bidders to host a casino resort in Japan. | BLOOMBERG

National / Politics

Japan may delay process for selecting casino resort host cities amid bribery scandal

Reuters, JIJI

The government is considering delaying the process for selecting casino host cities amid a bribery scandal that has seen the arrest of a ruling-party lawmaker, sources have said.

The government had originally planned to set by this month a basic framework to determine guidelines for selecting cities, but officials are now looking to postpone that process, the government sources said.

Last month, prosecutors arrested Tsukasa Arimoto, a Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker previously in charge of casino policy, on suspicion he accepted bribes from a Chinese company seeking to build a casino in Japan.

The arrest has hardened public opposition to the already unpopular plan to allow casinos.

Hamstrung by a shrinking economy, population and tax base, Japan is pushing to boost tourism through “integrated resorts” — Las Vegas-style complexes that include casinos, shopping arcades and conference centers.

RELATED STORIES

While the government aims to open casinos in the mid-2020s at the earliest, a significant delay in the creation of the basic policy may affect the schedule.

The basic framework will provide the criteria for rating area development plans to be submitted by municipal or prefectural governments for hosting casinos.

A draft of the framework released by the government in September last year included evaluation items such as impacts on local economies and ways to eliminate harmful impacts of casinos.

According to a draft schedule, the government plans to accept hosting bids from municipalities and prefectures between Jan 4, 2021, and July 30 the same year, after the basic policy is adopted.

Opposition parties are stepping up their criticism and introduced a bill that would scrap related laws to the Diet on Monday, when its regular session for this year started for a 150-day run.

The government plans to allow up to three casino resorts to be opened.

Potential bidders include Tokyo, Yokohama and Osaka, Japan’s three largest cities, and smaller ones including Nagasaki and Wakayama.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Shoyo Maru No. 68 returns to a port in Nemuro, Hokkaido, on Monday after being released by Russian authorities.
Russia releases Japanese fishing boat seized in waters off disputed islands
Russia has released a Japanese fishing boat seized last week in waters off islands claimed by Japan after confirming that a fine had been paid. The boat returned to Nemuro in Hokkaido on ...
Snow is trucked in Jan. 11 for a ski jumping competition in Zao, Yamagata Prefecture, where the snowfall has been unusually low this winter.
Wipe out: Japan's ski slopes suffering worst winter in decades
Japan's ski resorts are suffering through one of the worst snow seasons on record, disappointing locals and foreign tourists, and jeopardizing the country's budding reputation as an international s...
Democratic Party for the People head Yuichiro Tamaki faces the media during a news conference Monday at the party's headquarters in Tokyo.
Merger of Japan opposition parties remains elusive as DPP lawmakers balk at immediate action
A group of Democratic Party for the People lawmakers hoping to merge with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Monday urged the party leadership to immediately follow through with the...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yokohama is one of the potential bidders to host a casino resort in Japan. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,