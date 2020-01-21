Tourists from overseas visit a bar in the city of Oita during the Rugby World Cup in October. | KYODO

National

As foreign tourists to Japan increase, so do their consumer gripes

JIJI

As visitors to Japan increase ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer, so have cases of tourists becoming embroiled in consumer problems.

The government-linked National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan’s multilingual consumer hotline received a total of 283 consultations in the year since it was launched in December 2018. About 60 percent of the consultations were in Chinese, while English was the second-most common language.

Consumer complaints spiked during the Rugby World Cup, held in the fall.

Calls regarding accommodation-related issues were the most common type, followed by those regarding food, such as problems eating out or ordering food deliveries. Almost all complaints about issues related to shopping for items such as cosmetics and watches were made by Chinese-speaking visitors.

Some calls were made even before the visitors arrived in Japan, such as consultations about canceling reservations.

RELATED STORIES

In July last year, one man from France complained about not being able to check into his accommodation and having to sleep rough. The man said he was not able to get the keys to the minpaku private lodging service he had reserved, as the owner was absent when he arrived 30 minutes late to the planned check-in time despite having emailed earlier about his flight being delayed.

In October, a man who came from New Zealand to watch the Rugby World Cup said his credit card was charged ¥2 million after his card information was stolen at a bar where a woman had taken him.

The center is distributing information about the hotline through the websites of foreign countries’ embassies in Japan, as well as through tourist information centers.

“We would like to call on public transportation services to cooperate as well” ahead of the Olympics, the center said.

Services in English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese and Japanese are available on the hotline. French language services are due to be included from this April.

The telephone number for the service is 03-5449-0906.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Crown Prince Akishino
Japan streamlines celebration for crown prince's ascension to next in line
The government decided Tuesday on the outline of a ceremony in April to formally announce Crown Prince Akishino's rise to first in line to the chrysanthemum throne, reducing the number of banque...
Police investigate a robbery at a Harry Winston Inc. store in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward in November 2015.
Britain may hand over robbery suspects despite lack of extradition treaty with Japan
Japan and Britain have been discussing the handover of three Britons who fled Japan after allegedly robbing a jewelry store of items worth ¥106 million ($964,000) in Tokyo in 2015, investigative so...
A duty-free shop in Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, is popular with South Korean tourists, who are coming to Japan in decreasing numbers.
Drop in South Korean tourists to Japan continues amid frayed ties
The number of tourists visiting Japan from South Korea continues to decline amid soured relations between the two countries, dealing a serious blow to destinations popular with South Korean visi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tourists from overseas visit a bar in the city of Oita during the Rugby World Cup in October. | KYODO Tourists walk on a street leading to Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto. | GETTY IMAGES

, ,