Workers cut beef slabs at Wagyu Master Meat Center in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, in July. | BLOOMBERG

National

Japan mulling legislation to ban smuggling of wagyu genetic materials

JIJI

The agriculture ministry will propose a new law aimed at preventing the smuggling to other countries of genetic materials, such as fertilized eggs and semen, related to wagyu cattle.

The envisioned law allows requests for injunctions against improper trading of such genetic materials and, if deemed malicious, imposes criminal penalties.

The legislation is designed to protect the premium Japanese beef, which has grown popular in the United States, Europe and Asia, and to encourage exports of the meat.

The ministry plans to submit a bill to an ordinary session of the Diet, which started Monday.

The new law will define the genetic features of wagyu, which Japanese farmers have been breeding over many years, as intellectual property, and will allow injunctions against reselling, siphoning and breeding them without proper contracts.

The regulation comes after an attempt to smuggle a massive amount of fertilized eggs for wagyu cattle into China came to light in 2018.

As breeding outside Japan will harm exports by Japanese breeders, farmers have been calling for a measure to prevent the smuggling of wagyu genetic materials abroad, which is effectively unregulated.

Moreover, unlike plant breeding, Japan does not have a rule protecting wagyu breeders’ rights to the outcomes of breeding.

The ministry is also considering allowing people to seek injunctions against the trading of calves raised from fertilized eggs and semen that were acquired improperly.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Japan was ranked 15th, the highest among Asian countries, for social mobility, according to a report by the World Economic Forum released Monday.
Japan ranked 15th worldwide for social mobility: World Economic Forum report
Japan has the 15th highest level of social mobility in the world, according to a report published Monday by the World Economic Forum. Ranking highest among Asian countries, Japan scored h...
Participants experience what it is like to be visually impaired during an event at Henjoin Temple in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture.
Blind tours at Saitama temple teach about lifestyles of visually impaired
Every month, a unique event is held at a temple in Saitama Prefecture to help people get a better understanding of visual impairment by having them walk through the temple wearing eye masks and dep...
Nursing care workers from Myanmar set to participate in Japan's foreign trainee program are pictured before departing from Yangon in January last year.
Ministry to extend provisional certification for care course graduates
As part of efforts to alleviate a labor shortage in the elderly care sector, the welfare ministry plans to extend special transitional measures to fiscal 2026 that grant graduates of care course...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Workers cut beef slabs at Wagyu Master Meat Center in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, in July. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,