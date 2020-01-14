Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso again courts controversy with remarks about Japan's ethnic identity

Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said Monday that Japan has been unified under a single language and ethnic identity for the past 2,000 years, a government source acknowledged, a comment that could spark criticism for ignoring the country’s ethnic minorities, including the indigenous Ainu.

His remarks came amid recent government efforts to support the Ainu, an ethnic minority in northern Japan, such as a law implemented last May to protect and promote their culture.

Aso, who doubles as finance minister, made the comments at a gathering in his home district in Fukuoka Prefecture.

“No country but this one has lasted 2,000 years with one language, one ethnic group and one dynasty,” he said.

Japan also has ethnic minorities such as Koreans and Chinese.

According to the source, Aso, a former prime minister, hailed Japan’s success in the Rugby World Cup last fall with a team featuring players from diverse backgrounds before going on to make the remarks about Japan as a linguistically and ethnically homogenous nation.

An ally of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the outspoken Aso has repeatedly come under fire for gaffes and controversial statements.