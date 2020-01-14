Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who serves concurrently as finance minister, listens to a question during a news conference in Washington last October. | BLOOMBERG

National / Politics

Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso again courts controversy with remarks about Japan's ethnic identity

Kyodo

Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said Monday that Japan has been unified under a single language and ethnic identity for the past 2,000 years, a government source acknowledged, a comment that could spark criticism for ignoring the country’s ethnic minorities, including the indigenous Ainu.

His remarks came amid recent government efforts to support the Ainu, an ethnic minority in northern Japan, such as a law implemented last May to protect and promote their culture.

Aso, who doubles as finance minister, made the comments at a gathering in his home district in Fukuoka Prefecture.

“No country but this one has lasted 2,000 years with one language, one ethnic group and one dynasty,” he said.

Japan also has ethnic minorities such as Koreans and Chinese.

RELATED STORIES

According to the source, Aso, a former prime minister, hailed Japan’s success in the Rugby World Cup last fall with a team featuring players from diverse backgrounds before going on to make the remarks about Japan as a linguistically and ethnically homogenous nation.

An ally of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the outspoken Aso has repeatedly come under fire for gaffes and controversial statements.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Gene abnormalities occur in iPS cell conversion process
Cancer-related genetic abnormalities have reportedly occurred during the process to transform induced pluripotent stem cells for regenerative medicine supplied by Kyoto University into intended cel...
Kunio Hatoyama
Family of Diet member Kunio Hatoyama failed to report ¥700 million inheritance
KYODO The family of veteran lawmaker Kunio Hatoyama, who died in 2016, was found to have failed to declare some ¥700 million in taxable inheritance, according to sources. Th...
Image Not Available
Yamaha's warning over instrument cases after Ghosn's escape goes viral
A tweet made by Yamaha Music Japan Co. advising people of the dangers of putting someone inside an instrument case has gone viral days after former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn fled Japan...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who serves concurrently as finance minister, listens to a question during a news conference in Washington last October. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,