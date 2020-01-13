President of Haiti Jovenel Moise (second, left) and other officials offer a bouquet of flowers at the mass graveyard during commemorative ceremonies of Haiti's 10th earthquake anniversary on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

Haitians remember 100,000-plus victims of massive earthquake 10 years on

AP

PORT-AU-PRINCE – Haitians on Sunday remembered the victims of the massive earthquake that killed more than 100,000 people a decade ago, although the ceremony was marked by a protest against political mismanagement now and then.

President Jovenel Moise laid flowers at a memorial to the victims at a cemetery outside Port-au-Prince, joined by clergy, officials from his government and foreign ambassadors.

“The earthquake of Jan. 12, 2010, left deep and indelible scars in the memory of an entire people,” he said.

The 7.0 magnitude quake that hit Haiti’s capital and surrounding areas just before 5 p.m. left a death toll ranging from around 100,000 to more than 300,000 people. Thousands still don’t have adequate shelter a decade later, and the long-term quake response is widely seen as a failure by both the Haitian government and foreign governments and aid groups.

Marie-Andre Michelle, 42, said her children, aged 15 and 18, had died in the quake and even though she didn’t know if they were buried at St. Christophe cemetery, she had saved to buy flowers to leave at the memorial in their honor.

“‘I am not sure if my kids are on this site. Bodies were picked up from the hospital like animals,” she said. “‘God only knows where they are now.”

A small group of protesters led by well-known Haitian comedian Mathias Dandor were pushed back from the ceremony by police, but reached the memorial afterward and destroyed the wreath of white flowers left by Moise, leaving their own in its place.

They said they were protesting years of government mismanagement, including Moise’s failure to take on corruption or improve the economy or security.

“The negligence of the state has cost thousands of people their lives,” Dandor said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, Thursday.
Trump and Nancy Pelosi square off ahead of impeachment trial
President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced off Sunday ahead of his impeachment trial, as she said senators will "pay a price" for blocking new witnesses and he quickly retorted that she ...
Police tape stretches across a street near a building after a shooting incident at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida, on Dec. 6. The United States will expel at least a dozen Saudi military students accused of extremist links and child pornography, after an investigation into the shooting rampage by a Saudi officer in Florida, media reported Saturday.
U.S. seen pulling Saudi military students after fatal shooting on Florida base
A number of military students from Saudi Arabia will be removed from a training program in the United States and returned to their home country after an investigation into a deadly shooting by a Sa...
Robert Abela, who will be sworn in as prime minister of Malta on Monday, addresses a large crowd of supporters inside a volleyball court in Kordin, Malta, Sunday. A first-term lawmaker whose father was Malta's president, Abela has been chosen to be the country's prime minister, replacing Joseph Muscat after weeks of protests demanding accountability in the investigation of the car bomb slaying of an anti-corruption journalist who targeted his government.
Malta's new leader vows to strengthen rule of law after predecessor exits under cloud
Malta's incoming leader, Robert Abela, promised to strengthen the rule of law and said the country would emerge stronger after recent events, in an address on Sunday a day before he is due to succe...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

National police officers push anti government protesters who try to place flowers at Titanyen, a mass burial site, as Haiti's President Jovenel Moise attends a memorial service honoring the victims of the 2010 earthquake in Port-au-Prince Sunday. Sunday marks the 10th anniversary of the devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake that destroyed an estimated 100,000 homes across the capital and southern Haiti, including some of the country's most iconic structures. | AP Residents ride on a motorcycle through Titanyen, a mass burial site, prior to a memorial service honoring the victims of the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince Sunday. | AP President of Haiti Jovenel Moise (second, left) and other officials offer a bouquet of flowers at the mass graveyard during commemorative ceremonies of Haiti's 10th earthquake anniversary on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,