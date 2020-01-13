Japan's coming-of-age ceremonies under cloud as 2022 age law revision looms

Many local governments remain undecided on whether coming-of-age ceremonies should continue to be held for people aged 20 after the adult age defined under the country’s Civil Code is lowered to 18 from 20 following the planned revision of the law in April 2022.

Many municipal governments hold coming-of-age ceremonies, mainly on the second Monday of January, which is designated as Coming-of-Age Day, a public holiday.

According to a Justice Ministry survey conducted on 1,037 municipalities last year, only 6.5 percent said they have decided on the age of people who would be qualified to take part in coming-of-age ceremonies after the law is revised.

Most of those which made the decision, including the city of Warabi in Saitama Prefecture, said the ceremonies will continue to be held for 20-year-olds.

“Many people aged 18 are third-grade students at high school, and January when the ceremony is held is a crucial period in which they are in the homestretch in their study for university entrance exams or in job-hunting activities, preparing the way for their future paths,” an official in charge of the ceremony at the Warabi Municipal Government said.

“It’s not that all of the rights granted to adults would be given to people as soon as they turn 18 after the adult age under the Civil Code is lowered, and the age of 20 will therefore remain an important milestone,” the official said. Warabi is believed to be the first municipality in the country that held a coming-of-age ceremony.

Meanwhile, Sakae Okamoto, mayor of Iga, in Mie Prefecture, said during a municipal assembly meeting last month that the city’s coming-of-age ceremony will be held for people aged 18.

An official of the Iga Municipal Government said the ceremony is an opportunity to confirm that people reaching adult age will start to be treated as adults in society. “Our fiscal 2022 coming-of-age ceremony will probably be held jointly for people aged 18-20,” the official added.

Haruhiko Tanaka, former professor at the faculty of human sciences at Sophia University, suggested that municipalities do not necessarily have to stick to the age of 20, saying that it “will no longer be a milestone in life once the legal basis (for making 20 the adult age) is lost” after the revised Civil Code provision lowering the adult age takes effect.

Holding coming-of-age ceremonies for people aged 19 could be one idea, Tanaka said, pointing out that the number of 19-year-olds who need to take university entrance exams would be relatively small and that many participants would be dressed in school uniforms if the ceremonies are held for 18-year-olds, a situation that would frustrate businesses related to kimono. Currently, many coming-of-age ceremony participants dress in kimono for the special occasion.

On social media, opinions suggesting support for the status quo to be maintained have been posted, mainly by young people and parents. One of them said, “It’s not good that coming-of-age ceremonies would take place during the (university) entrance exam season.” Another person wrote, “The age of 20 is a good milestone.”

Also, someone who is in favor of the events being held for 18-year-olds posted a message, saying, “There will no longer be cases in which coming-of-age ceremonies are ruined by drunken participants.”

Even after the lowering of the Civil Code-defined adult age to 18, the legal age for drinking, as well as for smoking and betting in publicly managed gambling, such as horse and bicycle racing, will be kept at 20, due to concerns over possible addiction and health problems.