Abe to cancel Middle East trip after Iran attacks U.S. forces in Iraq, government source says

Kyodo, Staff Report

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will cancel his planned trip to the Middle East that had been scheduled to begin Saturday amid escalating tensions in the region, a government source said Wednesday.

The decision came after Iran launched missiles targeting Iraqi bases hosting U.S. troops, in response to the U.S. killing last week of a top Iranian general.

Abe had been planning to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Asked about media reports that the trip would be canceled, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government’s top spokesman, declined to comment, saying only that Tokyo will “make a decision after monitoring the situation.”

Suga, speaking at a regular news conference, said that Japan was urging all of the countries involved to make diplomatic efforts to ease the soaring tensions.

Tokyo, he added, will make the utmost efforts to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in the Middle East.

Separately, Kyodo News reported that Abe had convened a National Security Council (NSC) meeting, likely to discuss Iran’s attacks.

Iranian state TV said the strikes were in revenge for the U.S. killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters as he enters his office Wednesday morning. | KYODO

