Rakuten Inc. CEO Hiroshi Mikitani announces a new mobile service in Tokyo in September. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Rakuten to launch full-scale mobile phone services in Japan in April

JIJI

Rakuten Inc. aims to launch full mobile phone carrier services in April, according to Hiroshi Mikitani, the head of the major cybermall operator.

The Rakuten group initially planned to begin mobile services last Oct. 1 but postponed the move due to a delay in establishing base stations.

“We are fully preparing to offer stable mobile services,” Mikitani told reporters Monday in Tokyo.

Rakuten Mobile Inc., the operator of the mobile phone business, was repeatedly slapped with administrative guidances by the communications ministry last year over the delays in setting up base stations.

Last October, Rakuten Mobile started to provide a limited mobile phone service for 5,000 users free of charge. But a glitch disrupted its voice communications and data transmission services last month, and the company was urged by the ministry to take measures to prevent any repeat of the problem in a fresh administrative guidance.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A visitor looks out toward Mount Fuji from an observation deck in Tokyo last January.
Increase in environmentally friendly debt may limit slowdown of corporate bond sales in Japan
Japan's record corporate bond issuance will likely slow down, but a boom in environmentally friendly debt could limit the downside. Companies have sold ¥13 trillion worth of bonds th...
Panasonic Corp. presents its Technics AZ70 earbuds during a news conference at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday.
Panasonic unveils new wireless headphones and OLED TV
Panasonic Corp. on Monday unveiled a slew of new products including wireless headphones, gaming speakers and an OLED TV at a press preview ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas...
Image Not Available
Mizuho sets up investment fund for life science startups
Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has established an investment fund for life startups. Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Capital Co., both units of the major Japanese financial group, will invest a total of ¥5 ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rakuten Inc. CEO Hiroshi Mikitani announces a new mobile service in Tokyo in September. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,