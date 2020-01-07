Rakuten to launch full-scale mobile phone services in Japan in April

Rakuten Inc. aims to launch full mobile phone carrier services in April, according to Hiroshi Mikitani, the head of the major cybermall operator.

The Rakuten group initially planned to begin mobile services last Oct. 1 but postponed the move due to a delay in establishing base stations.

“We are fully preparing to offer stable mobile services,” Mikitani told reporters Monday in Tokyo.

Rakuten Mobile Inc., the operator of the mobile phone business, was repeatedly slapped with administrative guidances by the communications ministry last year over the delays in setting up base stations.

Last October, Rakuten Mobile started to provide a limited mobile phone service for 5,000 users free of charge. But a glitch disrupted its voice communications and data transmission services last month, and the company was urged by the ministry to take measures to prevent any repeat of the problem in a fresh administrative guidance.