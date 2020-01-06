Members of the LGBT support group Tokyo Rainbow Pride pose for a photo at the WorldPride march in New York last June 30. | KYODO

National

Minato Ward in Tokyo to guarantee LGBT people's right to self-expression through appearance

JIJI

Minato Ward, Tokyo, plans to revise its gender equality ordinance to guarantee the right of LGBT people to express themselves through personal appearance.

According to informed sources, the ward’s plan would mean changing, among other regulations, school uniform rules that require boys to wear pants and girls skirts so that students can choose the type of clothing they wear.

The ward plans to submit a draft of the amended ordinance to its assembly in February with the aim of putting the new ordinance into effect in April, the sources said.

It would make Minato Ward the first municipality in Japan to adopt an ordinance guaranteeing LGBT people’s right to freedom of self-expression.

The revision is expected to guarantee the right of all Minato residents and all people studying and working in the ward to wear everyday clothes or uniforms that they feel are right for them, and to wear makeup, regardless of their gender, the sources said.

It change will also likely include introduction of a system to recognize LGBT couples as being the same as married heterosexual couples, the sources said. Similar systems are already in place in some other Japanese municipalities.

In 2017, Minato Ward adopted a petition requesting the introduction of the recognition system for LGBT couples.

As part of its efforts to create the system, the ward conducted a survey of LGBT people aged 18 and over in Tokyo in 2018. Many respondents said they feel discrimination, including being targeted by derogatory comments, regarding their appearance.

By revising the ordinance, the ward hopes to create an environment in which LGBT people can live comfortably, Minato officials said.

“There are many students who struggle with their uniforms, especially when entering junior high school,” one ward official said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A car leaves the property of Carlos Ghosn, former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA, in Beirut on Jan. 2.
Ghosn's daughter indicated he would escape from Japan, friend claims
A daughter of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn indicated her father would escape from Japan a few months before he jumped bail and fled for Lebanon, according to a friend of hers.
Shiori Ito speaks at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on Dec. 19.
Former TV reporter appeals ruling in Japan #MeToo case
A former television reporter is appealing a civil court ruling that ordered ing im to pay damages to Japanese #MeToo symbol Shiori Ito in a high-profile rape case. Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a ...
Japan saw 317 fewer traffic-related fatalities last year than in 2018.
Traffic deaths hit record low in 2019
The number of deaths in traffic accidents across Japan last year fell to 3,215, the fewest since officials started compiling comparable data in 1948, according to a National Police Agency report. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Members of the LGBT support group Tokyo Rainbow Pride pose for a photo at the WorldPride march in New York last June 30. | KYODO

, , ,