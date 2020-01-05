Prosecutor Laure Beccuau holds a news conference at Creteil's courthouse in suburban Paris on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Fatal knife attack near Paris called terrorism-related

AP

PARIS – French prosecutors said a knife attack on Friday that left one man dead and two women injured in a park in the Paris area is being treated as terrorism-related.

In a statement Saturday, they said investigations over the past few hours revealed that the assailant, who was shot dead by police, had been radicalized and had prepared the attack in Villejuif, in the southern suburbs of Paris.

They said their investigations now justify a probe into “murder and attempted murder in relation to a terrorist undertaking.”

Earlier Saturday, Creteil prosecutor Laure Beccuau described the assailant as a 22-year-old man with a long and serious psychiatric history.

Speaking at a news conference, she said he had converted to Islam between May and July 2019 and that he shouted “Allahu akbar” — “God is great” in Arabic — several times during the attack.

She added that investigators are also looking into the assailant’s phone calls and computer equipment. No accomplice has been identified.

Philippe Bugeaud, deputy director of the judicial police, said a letter — details of which were not revealed — and several books about Islam were found in the assailant’s bag, including some about Salafism, widely considered to be a strict interpretation of Sunni Islam.

Two women injured in the attack have left the hospital.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Libyans protest the Turkish decision to send forces on Friday in Benghazi.
Attack on Libyan military academy kills at least 28
At least 28 people were killed in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital late on Saturday, the health minister of the Tripoli-based government said. Tripoli, which is under the co...
Thousands protest against pension reforms in Paris on Saturday.
Thousands march in Paris against Macron's pension reforms
Thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday against French President Emmanuel Macron's proposed pension reforms that have sparked a monthlong transport strike. Some protesters donned the yellow...
Austrian Green leader Werner Kogler addresses the party's congress in Salzburg on Saturday.
Austria's Greens approve coalition with conservatives
Austria's Greens on Saturday formally approved a coalition deal with conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz, backing their leader's argument that it would keep the far right out of power and bring amb...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau holds a news conference at Creteil's courthouse in suburban Paris on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,