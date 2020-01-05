Rescue personnel work Sunday at the site where an under-construction building collapsed on Friday in the southern coastal province of Kep. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

At least 29 dead, 23 rescued after collapse of hotel being built in Cambodia

AFP-JIJI

KEP, CAMBODIA – The death toll from a building collapse in southern Cambodia was put at 29 on Sunday morning as a frantic search for the dead and injured entered a third day.

Hundreds of soldiers and rescuers worked through the night using excavators, drills and power saws to clear concrete after an under-construction seven-story hotel in seaside Kep province crumbled to the ground on Friday.

Officials had initially estimated that 30 workers remained trapped under the flattened structure. But provincial spokesman Ros Udong told AFP the number of injured and dead was higher than anticipated, as more bodies were recovered in the early hours of Sunday.

Apart from the 29 dead, Udong said, 23 survivors were pulled out.

Five children were among the dead, according to rescuers.

Cambodia is undergoing a construction boom, with hotels, high-rises and casinos springing up under little regulatory oversight.

The tough — and often dangerous — work is undertaken by an estimated 200,000 construction workers, mostly unskilled, reliant on day wages and not protected by union rules, according to the International Labour Organization.

Worker advocacy groups point to low safety standards that raise the risk of accidents at construction sites — which often serve as the temporary homes for the laborers and their families.

Worker Ei Kosal told AFP on Saturday that he, his wife and two other women were having a meal on site when the building collapsed.

Their two companions were crushed and immediately killed.

“I did not expect to survive. … It’s like I have just been reborn,” Kosal said while recuperating at the hospital.

In June, 28 people died after the collapse of a building under construction in Sihanoukville, a beach town flush with Chinese investment as Cambodia seeks to make it the “New Macao.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Smoke from Australian fires turns the sky orange in Auckland ahead of the ASB Tennis Classic on Sunday.
New fire flares in southeast Australia; other areas start assessing damage
A dangerous fire flared up in southeastern Australia on Sunday even as cooler conditions elsewhere allowed authorities to begin assessing the damage from blazes that swept through two states on Sat...
Rescuers search for missing people at a village hit by a landslide in Cigudeg, West Java, Indonesia, on Saturday.
Death toll from Jakarta landslides and flash floods reaches 60
Landslides and floods triggered by torrential downpours have left at least 60 people dead in and around Indonesia's capital, and rescuers struggled to search for people apparently buried under tons...
Luo Huining, then the Communist Party chief of Shanxi Province, attends a group discussion for delegates to China's 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 19, 2017.
China names new Hong Kong liaison head, signaling frustration with protests
China replaced its top liaison official for Hong Kong, signaling Beijing's growing frustration with pro-democracy protests that have dragged on for months. Luo Huining will take over from Wang Z...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rescue personnel work Sunday at the site where an under-construction building collapsed on Friday in the southern coastal province of Kep. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,