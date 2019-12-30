Beijing envoy prods U.S. on one-China policy amid trade talks

A senior Chinese diplomat said China will honor its phase-one trade commitments, and suggested that the U.S. live up to theirs on issues such as Taiwan.

In an interview with Chinese state television CGTN on Saturday night, Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the U.S., also said talk of a new cold war is “very irresponsible.” The comments came as Beijing and Washington are working on final details of an interim trade deal that may see some of the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods lifted.

“We will always implement what we promised. There is no problem with that,” Cui said. “The U.S. has made commitments to the one-China policy. I just hope they will honor their commitment.”

Earlier this year the Trump administration informally told Congress that it supports a potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, drawing a pre-emptive warning from China.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that he and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will meet and sign the phase-one deal, but China did not confirm that the two leaders will meet.

“We have full confidence in our negotiators,” Cui said. “Let the two teams do their job. Still, they are under the guidance of the two presidents.”