A worker stands on a scaffolding platform near one of the four clock faces on the Elizabeth Tower, also known as Big Ben, at the Houses of Parliament in London in April. The bell in the landmark tower, whose restoration work is due to be completed in 2021, will ring at midnight on New Year's Eve. | BLOOMBERG

World

Bell of London's famed Big Ben will ring on New Year's Eve

Reuters

LONDON – Britain’s Big Ben bell in Parliament’s landmark clock tower will ring at midnight on New Year’s Eve, marking the start of a year for the first time since its new face was revealed from under scaffolding halfway through restoration work.

The work has seen the 96-meter-tall Elizabeth Tower, one of the most photographed buildings in Britain, enveloped in scaffolding for the last two years as the four clock dials are reglazed, ironwork repainted and intricately carved stonework cleaned and repaired.

In March, part of the scaffolding was removed, showing that the clock’s once black numerals and hands have been repainted blue, in line with what scientists say was its original color.

Since restoration work began in 2017, Big Ben has been largely silenced, sounding only for important events. It last tolled on Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

The bell will be tested several times in the run-up to New Year’s Eve, Parliament said in a statement.

The restoration work is due to be completed in 2021 and will be followed by a £4 billion ($5.2 billion) restoration program of the entire Parliament building.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Endurance athlete Colin O'Brady and his crew row through the treacherous Drake Passage off South America.
Rowers become first to cross infamous Drake Passage unassisted
As freezing water thrashed their rowboat in some of the most treacherous waters in the world, six men fought for 13 days to make history, becoming the first people to traverse the infamous Drake...
Residents of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine walk in Lenin Square, decorated for New Year's celebrations, on Friday. At left is a statue of of Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin.
Ukraine and separatists to exchange prisoners
Ukrainian authorities and pro-Russian separatists in the war-torn east of the country were expected to swap dozens of prisoners on Sunday in a front-line operation that stirred controversy in Kyiv....
Image Not Available
Pension and yellow vest protesters unite in Paris march
Thousands of protesters opposed to the French government's plan to revamp the retirement system marched through Paris on Saturday, the 24th day of crippling strikes. In an unusual gesture, union...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A worker stands on a scaffolding platform near one of the four clock faces on the Elizabeth Tower, also known as Big Ben, at the Houses of Parliament in London in April. The bell in the landmark tower, whose restoration work is due to be completed in 2021, will ring at midnight on New Year's Eve. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,