Interstellar Technologies delays launch of Momo-5 rocket in Hokkaido

Japanese startup Interstellar Technologies Inc. said Sunday it has postponed the launch of a small observation rocket until at least Tuesday for technical reasons.

The company was scheduled to launch the Momo-5 in Taiki, Hokkaido, on Sunday, making it the first in the Momo series to launch in winter.

Taiki-based Interstellar’s goal is to mass-produce and commercialize rockets. Its previous attempt to put a satellite into orbit failed in July when the Momo-4 failed shortly after takeoff due to an abnormality detected by its onboard computer that shut off the engine. It crashed off Hokkaido.

Founded in 2013 by former Livedoor Co. President Takafumi Horie, Interstellar Technologies is aiming to develop low-cost commercial rockets to carry satellites into space.