South Korean court declines to rule on 2015 'comfort women' deal with Japan

South Korea’s Constitutional Court declined Friday to rule on the constitutionality of a 2015 deal with Japan that aimed to financially help Korean “comfort women,” a deal that proved deeply unpopular with South Koreans.

The term “comfort women” is a euphemism referring to women who provided sex, including those against their will, for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

The court said the bilateral agreement is a “political deal” and its legal power is unclear. Thus, the legal rights of the plaintiffs have not been infringed, the court said.

Under the deal, the two countries had agreed to “finally and irreversibly” settle the long-running bilateral feud, with Japan issuing an apology to former comfort women for their suffering and providing ¥1 billion ($9.1 million) to a foundation meant to help the victims financially.

The agreement was negotiated and reached between the previous administration of President Park Geun-hye and the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

A group of plaintiffs consisting of former comfort women and their family members filed a lawsuit in March 2016 asking the court to strike down the agreement as unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs argued that the deal had closed the door on their bid to seek reparations from Japan on the issue, thus violating their property rights and their right to receive diplomatic protection from the state.

On Friday, the court dismissed the plaintiffs’ lawsuit.

The administration of President Moon Jae-in, which came to power after the 2015 deal, has criticized the bilateral agreement, saying it cannot settle the issue because it did not reflect the opinions of surviving victims.