Asahi Breweries to lift ban on regular workers taking casual side jobs from Jan. 1

Asahi Breweries Ltd. said Thursday it will allow most of its regular workers to take casual side jobs from Jan. 1.

At present, the unit of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. permits such side jobs to be taken only by re-employed workers over retirement age.

The option to seek such additional employment, providing it does not involve concluding a labor contract with another company or cause a conflict of interest, will become available to some 3,000 employees including regular workers who have worked continuously for five years or more. That accounts for about 70 percent of Asahi Breweries’ workers.

The firm hopes the knowledge and experience gained through side jobs will prove useful for the workers’ main jobs.

The beer-maker expects side jobs to include teaching at seminars and consulting services.

No cap will be set on working hours.