A bartender pours a glass of Asahi Super Dry from a beer tap at the Asahi Kanagawa Brewery in Minamiashigara, Kanagawa Prefecture. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Asahi Breweries to lift ban on regular workers taking casual side jobs from Jan. 1

JIJI

Asahi Breweries Ltd. said Thursday it will allow most of its regular workers to take casual side jobs from Jan. 1.

At present, the unit of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. permits such side jobs to be taken only by re-employed workers over retirement age.

The option to seek such additional employment, providing it does not involve concluding a labor contract with another company or cause a conflict of interest, will become available to some 3,000 employees including regular workers who have worked continuously for five years or more. That accounts for about 70 percent of Asahi Breweries’ workers.

The firm hopes the knowledge and experience gained through side jobs will prove useful for the workers’ main jobs.

The beer-maker expects side jobs to include teaching at seminars and consulting services.

No cap will be set on working hours.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Riot police hold back anti-government protesters at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on Thursday.
China prods state firms to increase investment and control in crisis-hit Hong Kong: sources
China has called on its biggest state firms to take a more active role in Hong Kong, including stepping up investment and asserting more control over companies in the financial hub, executives fami...
Japan Airlines Co. will launch a campaign to offer free round-trip domestic flight tickets to up to 50,000 foreign tourists who visit Japan next summer.
Japan Airlines to offer 50,000 free round-trip domestic flights to foreign tourists
Japan Airlines Co. has said it will launch a campaign to offer free round-trip domestic flight tickets to up to 50,000 foreign nationals who visit Japan next summer. The initiative, annou...
Softbank Corp.'s industrial cleaning robot Whiz can clean around 1,500 square meters of floor space on a single charge.
Unmanned robots cleaning up at stations and airports in labor-hungry Japan
More and more unmanned cleaning robots have been introduced in Japan, mainly at public transportation facilities amid severe labor shortages. Faced with difficulties securing enough workers, Cen...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A bartender pours a glass of Asahi Super Dry from a beer tap at the Asahi Kanagawa Brewery in Minamiashigara, Kanagawa Prefecture. | BLOOMBERG

,