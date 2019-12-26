People try Mizuno Corp. shoes at the company's flagship sporting goods store in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG

National

NHK, Mizuno apologize over misrepresentation of program guest

Kyodo

Public broadcaster NHK apologized Thursday for failing to check the identity of a program guest it had introduced as a customer of a hotel shoe rental service, when in fact the person was an employee of sportswear firm Mizuno Corp., which provided the shoes to the hotel.

The Mizuno employee was introduced on the “Ohayo Nippon” morning show Dec. 9 as an occasional user of the service at the upscale capsule hotel.

He told the program that he found the rental service “convenient and easy to use,” but the broadcaster, formally called Japan Broadcasting Corp., said it later discovered he had never stayed at the hotel and was actually a Mizuno staffer.

“We didn’t thoroughly check” the man’s identity, NHK said on the program’s website.

NHK had entrusted a director at another TV production company to ask the hotel to introduce customers who had used the shoe rental service for its program segment. But a Mizuno representative made a junior employee of the company pretend to be a customer, NHK said.

“We deeply apologize to program viewers, NHK and parties concerned for causing trouble,” said Hiroyuki Koyama, a Mizuno spokesman. “The staffer concerned deeply regrets making an unwise decision.”

The broadcaster faced similar scrutiny following a documentary aired in November last year in which it erroneously introduced three people as customers of a service that provides actors to stand in as relatives or romantic partners for clients, depending on their needs.

The interviewees were later revealed to be staff of the service provider.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bow in silence on Thursday afternoon in Motomiya, Fukushima Prefecture, along the Adatara River that overflowed following powerful typhoon Hagibis in October.
Emperor, empress console victims in typhoon-hit areas of northeast
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Thursday visited areas in northeastern Japan that were hit by a powerful typhoon in October to console the victims, in the couple's first trip to disaster-...
The press gather in central Tokyo on Thursday in front of the headquarters of a major pachinko chain where a raid by prosecutors took place.
Pachinko operator in Tokyo searched over casino bribery scandal
Prosecutors searched a pachinko chain operator in Tokyo on Thursday in connection with a bribery scandal involving a casino resort plan. The pachinko chain had paid consultancy fees to a...
A reporter takes notes alongside a woman looking at the gutted Kyoto Animation Co. studio in Kyoto on July 25, a week after the arson attack that took 36 lives.
Kyoto Animation massacre puts Japan's media at crossroads on disclosure
The horrific Kyoto Animation Co. arson attack that killed 36 people and injured 33 others in July could very well be remembered as a pivotal moment in the Japanese media's coverage of crime vict...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People try Mizuno Corp. shoes at the company's flagship sporting goods store in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,