Minimum charge for plastic bags at Japanese shops from July: ¥1

The government has asked retailers to price a plastic shopping bag at ¥1 or more, starting in July next year.

Less than ¥1 is not acceptable, the government said Wednesday in guidelines for mandatory charges for plastic shopping bags.

Under the guidelines, stores will no longer be allowed to discount prices or give points to customers who bring their own bags.

Shopping bags made from biodegradable plastic are exempt from the rule.

Dry-cleaning shops and some other service-sector operators that are not categorized as retailers are not required to follow the rule. But the guidelines called on them to take similar steps voluntarily to reduce plastic waste.