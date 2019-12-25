President Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach for a round of golf on Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Florida. | AP

Business

Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal

Reuters

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month.

“We will be having a signing ceremony, yes,” Trump told reporters. “We will ultimately, yes, when we get together. And we’ll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it’s just being translated right now.”

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Dec. 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the Phase 1 trade deal agreement in the first week of January.

Beijing has not yet confirmed specific components of the deal that were released by U.S. officials. A spokesman for China’s Commerce Ministry said last week the details would be made public after the official signing.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan Display to set up new investigation team over improper accounting
Japan Display Inc. said Tuesday it will set up a new investigative team consisting only of outside parties to look into suspected improper accounting after the company's internal probe found que...
Image Not Available
Nikkei manages to extend winning streak amid scarce incentives
The benchmark Nikkei stock average barely ended higher for the second consecutive session Tuesday after struggling for direction in the absence of market-influencing events. The Nikkei average o...
Image Not Available
Dollar nearly at standstill around ¥109.40 in Tokyo
The dollar went sideways at around ¥109.40 in the absence of major players Tuesday. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.39-39, nearly unchanged from ¥109.39-43 at the same time Monday. The euro ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach for a round of golf on Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Florida. | AP

, , , , ,