A man uses his smartphone in a subway train in Moscow Monday. Russia's Communications Ministry has scheduled an exercise for Monday that is intended to simulate what is being called the isolated operation of the internet. | AP

World

Russia checks whether its internet can work if cut off from worldwide web

Reuters

MOSCOW – Russia completed a series of tests on Monday checking that its internet services could function if the country were to get cut off from the worldwide web, Deputy Communications Minister Aleksei Sokolov said.

The review, conducted over the course of several days on specially designated networks, follows a “sovereign internet” bill introduced in November in response to what Russia calls the “aggressive nature” of U.S. national cybersecurity strategy.

According to the law, state-run institutions and security services, as well as all communications operators, messengers and email providers, must participate in the tests, which do not affect regular internet users.

“Our goal was to provide an uninterrupted internet service on Russian territory under any circumstances,” Sokolov told a press briefing.

“The outcomes of the review showed that government agencies and communications operators are ready to respond effectively to threats and to ensure the internet and communications operate effectively,” Sokolov said.

The Communications Ministry will produce a report on the outcomes of the test to be reviewed by President Vladimir Putin, he added.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Repair work continues Monday on Notre Dame Cathedral to stabilise the cathedral's structure nine months after a fire caused significant damage, in Paris.
No Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame for the first time since Napoleon
For the first time in more than 200 years, worshippers will not be able to celebrate Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame cathedral, still being restored after a devastating fire. "There won't be a midn...
Image Not Available
U.S. House says Don McGahn's testimony still 'critical' to impeachment case
A U.S. House of Representatives panel told an appeals court on Monday that despite having already voted to impeach President Donald Trump, lawmakers still have an urgent need for testimony from for...
Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, stands inside a defendant cage during a court hearing on extending his pretrial detention in Moscow in October.
Diplomats visit American jailed in Russia on spying charges
A U.S. diplomat on Monday visited an American jailed in Moscow for nearly a year on spying charges and said he is in good condition mentally. Paul Whelan was arrested at a Moscow hotel at the en...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man uses his smartphone in a subway train in Moscow Monday. Russia's Communications Ministry has scheduled an exercise for Monday that is intended to simulate what is being called the isolated operation of the internet. | AP

, , , , ,