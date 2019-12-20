Japanese government bolsters support for foreign students seeking jobs

The government revised Friday its comprehensive measures, which were drawn up in December 2018 in a bid to realize an inclusive society, in hopes of bolstering support for foreign students seeking jobs in Japan.

Measures to create an environment in which international students can find work easily and policies to expand the scope of foreign nationals who can take tests in Japan to obtain new types of work visas were included in the revised package.

The new package was adopted at a meeting of related ministers, which was held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo.

As part of measures to increase opportunities for foreign students to find jobs here, the government will inform companies of a system in which foreign nationals are permitted to stay in the country even if there is a gap between their graduation and employment.

It will urge such students to apply for internships as well.

The government plans to hold briefing sessions at a consultation center for foreign people that will open in fiscal 2020 to spread information on the recruitment of international students.

The government will also expand the scope of people who will be allowed to take the tests for the new visa program in Japan.

While only mid- and long-term foreign residents in principle are eligible to take the tests in the country under the current system, the government will allow short-term visitors, including those visiting on business or sightseeing trips, to take the tests here as well.

Meanwhile, it was reported at the meeting that the total number of foreign residents in Japan with the new work visas stood at 1,019 as of the end of November.