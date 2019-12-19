The drivers seat of an UD Trucks Corp. truck at the Tokyo Motor Show 2011 in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Isuzu buying Japanese truck unit from Volvo in $2.3 billion deal

Bloomberg

Volvo Group agreed to sell its UD Trucks unit to Isuzu Motors Ltd. for about $2.3 billion and announced plans to forge a strategic alliance with its Japanese rival, the latest sign of consolidation in the global automotive industry.

UD Trucks, based in Saitama, Japan, used to be part of Nissan Motor Co. before it was sold to Volvo more than a decade ago. Isuzu, which sold 530,000 vehicles last year, will acquire all of the truck-maker, the companies said in a statement Wednesday. The deal will boost Volvo Group’s operating income by about 2 billion kronor ($212 million) and increase the Swedish company’s cash position by 22 billion kronor. Isuzu shares fell as much as 5.1 percent Thursday.

As electric motors, autonomous capabilities and new mobility services disrupt the industry, automakers big and small have been forging alliances. Toyota Motor Corp. has teamed up with Suzuki Motor Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. through partnerships and equity stakes. Such pacts are becoming ever more critical in the global auto industry as manufacturers seek to pool resources and save costs. Ford Motor Co. has teamed up with Volkswagen AG, while Honda Motor Co. and General Motors Co. are working together.

“Amid this once-in-a-century industry shift, there are many partnerships, but an alliance between commercial vehicle-makers is the most efficient,” Isuzu President Masanori Katayama told reporters.

Volvo shares gained 3.6 percent to 155.45 kronor at the close in Stockholm on Wednesday. Both said they expect to complete the deal by the end of next year.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Wakanda, a fictional country from the movie "Black Panther," is seen on a list of free trade partners with the U.S., in this screenshot taken from the USDA website on Thursday.
Wakanda free trade forever? Fictional nation removed from U.S. trade list
The United States Department of Agriculture removed the fictional country of Wakanda from an online list of nations that have free trade agreements with the United States on Thursday. There was ...
Image Not Available
Japan's labor productivity still lowest among G7 members in 2018
Japan's labor productivity remained the lowest among the Group of Seven countries in 2018, public interest foundation the Japan Productivity Center said Wednesday. Based on data from the Organiz...
Hitachi Ltd. is accelerating the reorganization of its group businesses by selling subsidiary Hitachi Chemical Co. to Showa Denko K.K.
Hitachi to sell chemical unit and diagnosis imaging equipment business
Machinery giant Hitachi Ltd. said Wednesday that it will sell subsidiary Hitachi Chemical Co. to Showa Denko K.K. and its diagnosis imaging equipment business to Fujifilm Holdings Corp. for a total...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The drivers seat of an UD Trucks Corp. truck at the Tokyo Motor Show 2011 in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,