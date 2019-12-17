Business / Corporate

Apa Group opens 913-room hotel in Osaka

JIJI

OSAKA – Real estate and hotel developer Apa Group opened in Osaka on Tuesday a 32-story hotel with 913 guest rooms, making it one of the largest inns in western Japan.

The Apa Hotel & Resort Midosuji Hommachi Eki Tower has direct connections with Hommachi Station, which serves Osaka Metro Co.’s Midosuji, Chuo and Yotsubashi lines.

Apa Group expects demand from foreign visitors to grow leading up to the 2025 World Expo in the city.

The company aims to expand its hotel business in Osaka, with plans to open the 34-story 1,709-room Apa Hotel & Resort Osaka Umeda Eki Tower in 2022 and the 39-story, 2,064-room Apa Hotel & Resort Osaka Namba Eki Tower in 2023.

The Hommachi hotel has an outdoor bath and a swimming pool.

