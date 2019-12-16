CGT union leader Olivier Mateu gives a speech to union members at a petrochemical factory where workers have been striking, Saturday in Martigues, southern France. French President Emmanuel Macron suggested Thursday he was ready to make changes to his plans to overhaul the pension system as a major union warned that nationwide strikes and protests could continue unabated until Christmas. | AP

French CGT union gives ultimatum to government to pull pension reform plan

PARIS – France’s CGT union threatened on Sunday to double its protests unless the government withdraws its pension reform proposal within the next week.

In a major overhaul of its pension scheme, the French government has proposed that people work two years longer to get a full pension, drawing a hostile response from trade unions.

“The CGT Federations of Railway, Transport, Mines and Energy, and Chemical Industries say that the Government has one week to announce the withdrawal of its project and the relaunch of real negotiations for the improvement of the current system,” they said in a statement

“If the Prime Minister persists in affirming that ‘the country is disturbed but not blocked,’ the employees of the public and the private sector will draw the conclusion from this that they must redouble their mobilization, multiply calls to strike in all companies and further increase the level of protests.”

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told Le Parisien Dimanche weekly his door was open for talks and that he would meet unions next week.

France has been facing travel chaos since Dec 5. over Macron’s planned reform. Unions called on members to join mass protests on Tuesday.

